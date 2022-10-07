Mumbai: Old Charni Road foot over-bridge to remain shut till November 18
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2022 09:47 AM 2022-10-07T09:47:56+5:30 2022-10-07T09:49:02+5:30
The old foot over-bridge (FOB) at the north end of Platforms 2 and 3 of Charni Road station of ...
The old foot over-bridge (FOB) at the north end of Platforms 2 and 3 of Charni Road station of Mumbai Suburban Railways will be closed for 45 days till November 18 owing to construction work, according to Western Railways. The FOB will be closed for constructing a linkway connecting the newly constructed foot over-bridge and platforms 2 and 3.Open in app