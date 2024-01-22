Mumbai on Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Celebration: City Celebrates Inauguration Ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

As the sacred city of Ayodhya witnesses the historic Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple, fervour and joy have transcended geographical boundaries. Mumbai, the bustling metropolis on the western coast of India, has joined the nation in celebrating this momentous occasion with enthusiasm and devotion.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' decked up ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' decked up ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mKoTRNWZSV — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

The social media is filled with images and videos capturing the essence of Mumbai's celebration. From families performing aarti in their homes to large congregations participating in public events, the city's residents are sharing their joy and excitement online, creating a virtual tapestry of unity and devotion.

Rally held in Garodia Nagar at Ghatkopar East to celebrate the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Video | Rally held in Garodia Nagar at Ghatkopar East to celebrate the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/QjuAIHFOyw — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) January 22, 2024

The city, known for its diverse and multicultural population, has witnessed a convergence of people from various backgrounds coming together to mark the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. From residential neighbourhoods to iconic landmarks, the spirit of festivity and devotion has painted the cityscape in vibrant hues.

Spectacular scenes unfold in Mumbai as the Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Celebration bathes the city in divine radiance. Witness the spiritual fervor through mesmerizing visuals capturing every sacred moment. 🌟 🛕



Watch 📽️#RamTempleCelebration#RamMandirPranPrathisthapic.twitter.com/E9LUbDiXj4 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 22, 2024

One of the most striking features of Mumbai's celebration is the diverse ways in which people express their joy. Temples across the city have organized special prayers and ceremonies, echoing the rituals taking place in Ayodhya. Devotees have gathered to offer their prayers, seeking blessings for the nation and expressing their reverence for Lord Ram.