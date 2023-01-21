Maharashtra CM launches registration website for 1600 km multi-stage cycle race HindAyan

HindAyan, a multi-stage cycle race along the lines of the famed Tour De France, has begun participation registrations, an organiser said on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the website of the event at his official residence Varsha earlier this week, organiser Vishnudas Chapke informed. The race will be flagged off from New Delhi’s National War Memorial on February 5 and culminate 1,600 kilometres away at Sinhagad near Pune on February 19 to coincide with the birth anniversary of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

At present, India does not have a long distance cycling race, which results in professional cyclists, members of the Olympics and national teams as well as adventure cells of the armed forces traveling to the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France to participate in long distance cycling races, Chapke said. “In order to promote the culture of cycling and give an opportunity to our teams to practice outdoors, we have organised HindAyan. Apart from the multi-stage race for professional racers, there will also be joy rides in the country’s financial capital where the common public can participate,” he said. The race is limited to the countryside. The NHAI has concurred ‘Approval in Principle’ to organize the race on the Express / National Highways. With the help of the Local Superintendent of Police and District. Administration, roads will be designated for the race. In urban areas, it will be termed as an expedition and not a race.