Mumbai: Parents file complaint against daycare centre after Toddler beaten up for refusing to eat food

A 6-month-old toddler was physically abused for refusing to eat food at a daycare centre in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The incident came to light after the child returned home from Smart Tots daycare centre in Sector 28, Vashi, and kept crying. The parents visited the facility and checked the CCTV footage.

While speaking to media, the child's mother said, They accused us of expecting everything from them. In fact, the aaya countered saying that the footage is wrong or taken from the wrong angle which shows her to be the person hitting. It is clearly seen in the footage that the child was aggressively hit.

According to a report of Times Now, The parents have filed a case against the daycare centre's owner and the nanny who hit the child. They were shocked to see nanny Neelam Heeralal Singh hitting their 16-month-old son and pulling him out of the chair forcefully.