Mumbai: Passengers Struggle to Secure Confirmed Train Tickets Amid Summer Rush

Sujit Gupta has been trying for the past five days to get four sleeper class tickets for Prayagraj in Tatkal as they have to attend a marriage function there. But to his dismay, even standing in the queue for the last five days, he could not get a confirmed ticket as all tickets were booked within a minute.

Unfortunately, Gupta's struggle is not unique. Thousands of passengers, whether heading to their native villages for summer vacations or attending family events like weddings, find themselves unable to secure confirmed tickets.

For those unable to plan in advance, the Tatkal quota remains their last hope. Tatkal tickets are typically available for purchase 24 hours before the train's departure, with booking opening at 10 am for AC class and 11 am for Non-AC class. However, these tickets sell out rapidly, leaving many ordinary individuals still ticketless despite their efforts.

A recent visit to Belapur railway station in Navi Mumbai revealed a troubling scenario at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. Despite the availability of two counters, numerous passengers have been unable to return home for the past three to four days. They are compelled to spend both day and night on the station premises, queuing in hopes of securing a confirmed ticket when the counters open the next day.

An official from Belapur GRP highlighted that these passengers rarely leave the queue, venturing away only for essential needs such as using restroom facilities or obtaining food, even after being advised by the authorities. This continuous presence has led to frequent disputes over queue positions, resulting in chaos and confusion among the waiting passengers.

Shockingly, only those who manage to secure the first or second position in the queue obtain confirmed tickets, as all tickets sell out within a minute of the counter opening. Defence personnel, who finally acquired a confirmed ticket through Tatkal Premium after six days of persistent effort, shared his experience of being third in the queue for three consecutive days without success.

Hundreds of passengers are grappling with the perennial issue of failing to secure confirmed tickets for long-distance trains amid the summer rush. Despite announcements from both Central Railways and Western Railways regarding the introduction of special trains to alleviate the summer rush, passengers continue to struggle to obtain confirmed tickets.