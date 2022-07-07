Mumbai police arrest two who threatened to kill SP MLA Abu Azmi

Mumbai police have arrested two men for threatening to kill Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi. Abu Azmi was threatened for opposing the renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad. Mumbai Police has taken action in Pune.

The renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad was opposed by Abu Azmi in the House. The duo had threatened to kill Abu Azmi over the phone. After filing a complaint in the police station, the police caught the two from Pune. It is learned that one accused is from Nashik. The accused were taken into police custody at around 1 pm, the two will be produced in the Fort Court shortly.