Mumbai Police clarifies on fake tweet mocking IPL player from unofficial account

The Mumbai Police released a statement on Thursday addressing a tweet that was circulating on social media, which falsely claimed to be from their official account. The tweet in question was related to the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

A fake social media account, pretending to be the official handle of Mumbai Police, posted a tweet that ridiculed Arshdeep Singh after he was heavily targeted by Mumbai Indian batters during their victorious 215-run chase in Mohali on Wednesday.

We appreciate your wit on social media, however we would have appreciated you even more if you got the basics right!



Citizens, kindly note this is not our official account, rather one of our ‘accused’ handles, for impersonating the official account. https://t.co/C1QfV2Sg2t — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2023

"The Criminal has been arrested in Mohali by Punjab Police consisting of SP Suryakumar Yadav, DSP Ishan Kishan, Inspector Tilak Verma and SI Tim David. Thank you for reporting the crime @PunjabKingsIPL," the unofficial account tweeted in response to the banter going on between the Punjab Kings franchise and the original Mumbai Police's handle on the social networking site.

Warning citizens about the fake account, Mumbai Police's original handle responded with, "We appreciate your wit on social media, however we would have appreciated you even more if you got the basics right! Citizens, kindly note this is not our official account, rather one of our ‘accused’ handles, for impersonating the official account."