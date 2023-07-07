Mumbai: Police externed 79 criminals from eastern suburbs

Police have externed at least 79 criminals from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs in the last six months, an official said. DCP (Zone 6) Hemaraj Singh Rajput issued orders about externment of the criminals, which included habitual offenders, those involved in illegal activities and members of local gangs, said the official said.

The action was taken considering the law and order situation in the eastern suburbs. The zone 6, from where these criminals were banished, includes police stations like Trombay, Deonar, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Chembur, Tilak Nagar, Nehru Nagar, RCF and Chunabhatti, he said.

Under police rules, externment involves banishing criminals from a particular geographical area to stop commission of offences.