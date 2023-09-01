Mumbai police held 36-year-old man for hoax call about Terror Attack at Taj Hotel

A 36-year-old man has been detained by Mumbai police for reportedly calling in a fake about a "terror attack" at the renowned Hotel Taj in south Mumbai.

The crime branch began an investigation after the city police's main control room on Thursday received a call about the terror attack, the official said. The caller identified himself as Mukesh Singh from Ghaziabad and claimed that two Pakistani nationals were about to enter Mumbai via the sea route to blow up Hotel Taj, which was among the targets during the 26/11 attacks.

The crime branch's unit 9 traced the caller to Santacruz in Mumbai and arrested him. The hoax call was to create panic among the people, the official said. The police identified the caller as Jagdamba Prasad Singh, a resident of Golibar Road in the area.