Mumbai police held Anil Jaisinghani accused in Amruta Fadnavis extortion case

Mumbai Police nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.

A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her

Court sends designer Anishka Jaisinghani, accused of offering bribe to Maha Deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, to police custody till March 21.

Amruta Fadnavis had lodged a complaint against the Mumbai-based designer after receiving threatening calls and messages on her phone.

She also accused Aniksha of trying to give her a bribe of Rs 1 crore. Aniksha's father is also named in the FIR at the Malabar Hill police station.