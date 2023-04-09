Mumbai Police receives threat call claiming 3 terrorists in city

Three terrorists have reached Mumbai via Dubai, a person told the Mumbai Police Control Room, the police said on Saturday. The caller, who identified himself as Raja Thonge, said that the terrorists who arrived early on Friday morning belong to Pakistan.

Thong, who called the control room on Friday, identified one of the terrorists is Mujeeb Sayyed and gave the police his mobile number.The identity of the caller is yet to be confirmed and his motive is still not clear, according to police sources. Police personnel sprang into action on receiving the call and the Mumbai Crime Branch traced and interrogated Mujeeb Sayyed, who is from Maharashtra, but did not find anything suspicious about him. The number from which the caller had called is switched off and police are trying other means to track him.