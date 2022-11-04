Mumbai police receives threat of terrorist attack on Haji Ali Dargah

The control room of Mumbai police has received a call regrading threat of terrorist attack on Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. After receiving the call Tardeo police reached the spot and Haji Ali Dargah and an alert was issued by giving information there.

Following a threat, BDDS and convent van were also dispatched to the spot. According to the sources when the police called the caller again, his phone was switched off. Investigation is also being done about the caller and what was the reason behind the call. So far it has been found that the caller is from Ulhasnagar and he is mentally unstable, he is currently undergoing treatment for the same.