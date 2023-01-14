Mumbai police record Uorfi Javed's statement over BJP leader Chitra Wagh complaint

Mumbai Police recorded model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed's statement in connection with a complaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh.

Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official.

Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP's women's wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly' in public places. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over Ms Wagh's complaint yet, the official added.

Yesterday, Urfi had filed a complaint against Chitra Wagh for her alleged remarks on the actor's immodest dress sense. On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slashed Urfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not.