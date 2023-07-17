Mumbai Police's SIT probing irregularities in civic body visits BMC headquarters

Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is looking into irregularities worth Rs 12,024 crore in a number of former projects performed by the city civic body, visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and talked with senior staff members while looking through documents.

SIT was formed after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had flagged alleged irregularities in various works of the BMC. SIT officials are also in the process of collecting documents related to tenders awarded by the civic body, the official said.

The SIT was formed after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last month approved its constitution. The SIT, headed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, comprises the joint commissioner of police (EOW), deputy commissioner of police (EOW) and other officers.

The municipal corporation had undertaken several works from November 2019 to June 2022, a period that also covered the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra.