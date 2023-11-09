Mumbai pollution level dips to very poor category

Air quality in Mumbai continued to worsen in certain parts of the city.The Air Quality Index has reached 301 in Mumbai on November 7. According to the state government's pollution control meter installed in CST, on Tuesday the air quality of Mumbai is in the category of unhealthy.

Meanwhile, in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) and Marine Drive area as the Air Quality Index dips to 'Very Poor' category.As per reports, bridges and metro flyovers are being built continuously in Mumbai city. The dust coming out from the construction is increasing the level of pollution in the city. Due to this during the hearing of the case on Monday, the court reprimanded the concerned department and said that if the air quality is not improved by Friday, public construction work will be banned for a few days.The civic body has issued notices to several builders and contractors, including those working on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project, for violating the air pollution control rules.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Public Health Department has issued a health advisory due to the worsening air quality in the city in the last few days. The advisory suggested people to stay indoors and use N95 masks, according to a Times of India report. The advisory also mentions avoiding outdoor morning and evening walks, runs, jogging and any other physical exercise