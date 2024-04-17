Mumbai Power Cut: Major Power Outage Plagues Thane Amid Sweltering Heat Wave

A major power outage has crippled several areas of Thane, including Pachpakhadi, Jambli Naka, Charai, Talo Pali, Kolshet, Azad Nagar, and Balkum, amidst a sweltering heat wave gripping the region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heatwave alert for Thane as the maximum temperature soars to 40 degrees Celsius. The disruption, caused by a technical fault in the main power supply line, has left residents fuming and questioning the competence of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Parag Vikam, owner of the Vikam Stationers, a wholesale shop located at Jambli Naka told LokmatTimes.com, “Every day we are facing power cut & power fluctuation issue. Many electronic products are getting damaged because of these irregularities. Many electronic items like CCTV cameras, DVRs are getting damaged. ”Residents of Balkum also voiced their frustration, with one resident highlighting the inconvenience caused by the power outage in the midst of a heatwave, testing their patience to the limit. A resident from Charai reported a 65-minute-long power outage, adding that complaints to MSEDCL had yet to be registered. The ordeal extended to Kapurbawdi Naka, where a resident near Mahadev Hotel revealed that the area had endured power disruptions lasting between 7 and 8 hours for the past three days.

Nitin Thite, Executive Engineer at MSEDCL (Thane division), acknowledged the issue, stating, "There was a serious disruption in the transmission of the Extra High Voltage line. However, the technical fault has been resolved now, and the situation should return to normalcy soon." As the sweltering heat persists, the residents of Thane remain skeptical, questioning MSEDCL's ability to provide reliable and consistent power supply during this challenging time. The incident has highlighted the need for improved infrastructure and contingency plans to prevent such widespread disruptions, which not only cause inconvenience but also pose potential health risks during extreme weather conditions.