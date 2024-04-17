Navi Mumbai Faces Power Cut Due to Maintenance Work at EHV Kalwa Substation

Some parts of Navi Mumbai including Vashi Mahape are facing power blackout. This is due to repair work at Kalwa Power Sub Station. As reported by an official from MSEDCL Vashi there is no specific problem in the Navi Mumbai area.

According to officials, the power supply was disrupted in parts of Sector 3,4,5,6, 9, and 17 in Vashi. Dhananjay Mohod, an engineer with Vashi Division of MSEDCL informed that EHV Kalwa substation demanded a necessary power cut to facilitate the work. There is no problem at our end.

The electricity supply will resume soon,” said Mohod. He added that the Mahape, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli areas also witnessed power disruption. Vahibahav Gaikwad from Vashi informed that many areas in Vashi have no power supply for quite some time and when he checked with MSEDCL, he was assured restoration of power supply. However, by 5 pm, the power supply was not restored in Navi Mumbai.

Currently, the demand for electricity in and around Mumbai has surged alongside rising temperatures. On April 17, there were interruptions in electricity supply in certain areas of Thane, attributable to overloading in the MahaTransco channel.

“The heightened demand for electricity is a direct result of increased usage driven by the escalating heat. Notably, MahaTransco 400 KV Padgha circuit 1 was temporarily shut down this afternoon. Consequently, ultra high voltage substations of Mahape, Vashi, and Temghar were affected. As a result, power supply was disrupted for approximately 1 hour in localities such as Naupada, Pachapakkhadi, Development Complex, Majiwada, and Talao Patti in Thane.

Responding with urgency, authorities swiftly restored electricity supply to all aforementioned areas within one and a half hours, employing concerted efforts.