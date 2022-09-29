Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link project to get highest road cable-stayed bridge

Infrastructure company Afcons said that it is building the country's highest road cable stayed bridge on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project.

The 132-metre high bridge will be 650 metres long and will be the highest for any road project in the country, according to an official statement. At present, the length of the existing Mumbai Pune Expressway from Khopoli exit to Sinhgad Institute is around 19 kms.

AS per the PTI report, Afcons is executing the package-II of the 19-km missing link project, and the package comprises widening of the existing expressway from six lanes to eight lanes, construction of two viaducts, including a cable-stayed bridge in one of the viaducts, approach roads and slip roads.

Afcon's project manager Ranjit Jha said at present, construction work of the foundation, piers and pylons is being undertaken. The project faces various geological, transportation, and extreme engineering challenges. The package-2 includes widening of 5.86 km existing expressway, including lanes, bridges, vehicular and passenger underpasses, construction of 10.2 km of approach roads and the bridge, the Afcons statement said.