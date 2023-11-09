Mumbai-Pune Expressway to remain shut for 6 hours today

The Mumbai Railway Development Corporation Ltd. has issued a notice regarding the temporary closure of the Mumbai Channel on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of the Panvel-Karjat Double Track Suburban Rail Corridor. The closure is scheduled to occur on November 9, 2023, between 11:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs at Km 07.560 (Chikhle Bridge). During this designated time period, all vehicles, including both light and heavy vehicles, will be prohibited from accessing the Mumbai Channel on the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, it is recommended that commuters take alternative routes. Those travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Mumbai Pune Expressway Mumbai Lane at Km. 9.600 can use the Panvel Exit and divert to Mumbai Pune National Highway via Karanjade.For those coming from Pune to Mumbai on Mumbai Pune National Highway, a direct route towards Panvel is available without passing through the Borle toll gate from the Shedung phata. Light vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai on Mumbai Pune Expressway at Km. 39.800 can turn from the Khopoli exit to Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 for an alternate route.