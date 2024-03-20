Mumbai-Pune Highway Accidents: 49 Students and Teachers Narrowly Escape Death

A shocking incident occurred on Wednesday morning when a group of 49 students and teachers were fortunately saved from a major accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The incident nearly happened around 7:30 a.m. near Mill Village, near the Khopoli exit along the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

The bus, carrying the passengers, turned sharply off the road, coming to a halt roughly 100 meters away from its intended path. Thanks to the swift response of the highway police and the valiant efforts of Khopoli police Inspector Sheetal Raut, as well as the local rescue team from a local rescue group led by Gurudada Satilkar, rescue work was carried out promptly.

The group had been on their way to Raigad for a school-organized picnic, traveling in a private luxury bus from Chikhali. Despite the harrowing nature of the incident, it is a relief that there were no significant injuries reported. The bus driver was initially trapped, but he, along with the children, teachers, and the bus attendant, was safely extricated from the vehicle.

They were promptly provided refuge at Gagangiri Ashram, where they received necessary medical attention and a chance to recuperate as reported by Free press Journal. Presently, authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the root cause of the accident, which resulted in a temporary disruption of traffic along the highway.