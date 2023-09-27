Mumbai: Railways to run 18 special night trains on last day of Ganpati immersion

On September 28, the night of Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and last day of the Ganapati festival, 18 special train services will run on the suburban railway network of Mumbai for people returning after Ganesha idol immersion.

Central Railway in a release said it will run 10 suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, Thane, and Belapur stations on the intervening night of September 28 and September 29.

Of the 10 services, six will be operated on the main line between CSMT-Thane and Kalyan stations, while four will be run on the harbour line between CSMT and Belapur station at 12.05 am on September 29, it stated. The Western Railway will operate eight suburban special services between Churchgate and Virar stations from 12.15 am on September 29 for the convenience of passengers returning after the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Anticipating heavy rush at Charni Road station due to the immersion, the Western Railway has decided to halt all Churchgate-bound fast trains at all the stations between 5 pm and 8.30 pm, an official release stated. All Churchgate-bound slow trains will not halt at platform number two at Charni Road station between 5 pm and 10 pm to reduce congestion on platforms, it said

