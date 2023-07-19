Mumbai Rains: Ajit Pawar directs district collectors to take precautionary measures

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has directed district collectors for precautionary measures in view of the incessant rainfall in parts of the state.

According to the Deputy Chief Management Office (Dy CMO), Ajit Pawar instructed thed istrict collectors to take precautionary measures immediately and deploy relief work and disaster management teams in view of the incessant rainfall in the city.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for the city for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some parts, according to officials. Mumbai and its suburbs had moderate to heavy rainfall during the day. IMD has issued a Red alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an Orange alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today.