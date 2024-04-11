Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues Monsoon Preparedness Directives, Calls for Seamless Collaboration

As monsoon season approaches in Mumbai, there's a worry about possible waterlogging in different areas of the city. To tackle this issue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, has highlighted the importance of better coordination among all relevant authorities.

To deal with the potential challenges of heavy rainfall, the BMC has organized a meeting involving representatives from various government bodies. The aim is to discuss strategies to prevent waterlogging and ensure the city is well-prepared for the upcoming monsoon.

The focus of the meeting was to implement measures aimed at preventing waterlogging, including regular inspections of road repairs and drain clearing, along with ensuring uninterrupted operations of both central and suburban railway services. Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani urged all agencies to actively participate and contribute towards this unified effort.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at the BMC Headquarters. Present at the meeting were Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Amit Saini, AMC (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, AMC (Western Suburban) Sudhakar Shinde, Police Commissioner (Traffic) Praveen Padwal and more. Representatives from various organizations including Central and Western Railways, Indian Meteorological Department, Indian Coast Guard, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Traffic Police, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Public Works Department (PWD), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Tata Power, Adani Energy, and others were also present at this meeting.

Key Discussions and Directives:

Uninterrupted Suburban Railway Services: The seamless operation of suburban railway services during the monsoon was emphasized. Last year's exemplary coordination between railways and BMC resulted in uninterrupted services despite heavy rainfall.

Maintenance of Roads and Drainage Systems: Regular maintenance activities such as road repairs and clearing of drains will be conducted diligently to ensure smooth traffic flow and efficient drainage during the monsoon.

Effective Utilization of Pumping Stations: With the installation of 481 pumps across Mumbai and its suburbs, BMC is geared up to efficiently manage waterlogging. Instructions were issued to promptly address any malfunctioning pumps and ensure timely maintenance.

Strengthening Control Rooms: Control rooms across 25 divisions in Mumbai and its suburbs will be reinforced to efficiently handle emergency situations. These control rooms will be equipped with necessary tools and personnel to facilitate swift responses to any arising issues.

Planning for Landslide-Prone Areas: Strategic planning is underway to address the risk of landslides in certain areas of Eastern Suburbs. Coordination between district authorities and relevant departments will be crucial in implementing preventive measures and ensuring the safety of residents.

Maintenance of High-Speed Corridors: BMC will oversee the maintenance and upkeep of high-speed corridors in both Eastern and Western suburbs. This includes regular inspections and timely repairs to ensure safe travel for commuters.

Coordination with National Response Agencies: Representatives from national disaster response agencies, including NDRF, Indian Navy, and Fire Brigade, were present to discuss their preparedness plans for the monsoon season.