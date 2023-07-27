Mumbai Rains: BMC issues safety tips for homes and roads amid heavy rains

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that they have issued an red alert warning for the state capital which has already experienced the wettest July in decades. With the situation getting worse, BMC has now issued precautionary measures, for road travel and home safety tips

Precautionary Measures

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Keep emergency numbers handy

Stay away from flooded areas

Park vehicles in safe spots to prevent water damage.

Road Safety during Heavy Rains

Avoid driving through waterlogged areas to prevent vehicle breakdowns.

Be cautious of slippery roads, drive slowly and maintain distance from other vehicles.

Follow traffic diversions and guidelines for smooth traffic flow.

Home Safety Tips during Heavy Rain

Ensure proper drainage systems at home are clear and functional.

Close windows and doors securely to prevent water seepage.

Keep important documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

Charge your mobiles and keep a torch handy in case of power outages.