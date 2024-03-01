Mumbai Rains: City Experiences Unseasonal Drizzles in March; Netizens Share Pics and Videos

Mumbai, known for its monsoon season downpours, surprised residents with unseasonal showers in March. Borivali, Dahisar, Kandivali , Malad, Mulund expected slight drizzle as the unexpected rain brought relief from the scorching heat, as temperatures dipped and the cityscape transformed into a picturesque scene. The unanticipated rainfall sparked conversations about climate change and unpredictable weather patterns.

Many speculated about the implications of such occurrences on the city's infrastructure, agriculture, and daily life. Netizens soon shared videos and pictures which went viral on social media. While some expressed concerns about the impact of irregular weather on daily routines, others embraced the unexpected showers with open arms. For many Mumbaikars, the March rain served as a reminder of nature's unpredictability and the importance of resilience in adapting to changing environmental conditions.

Skies at 6:40 AM, Western line.



Light rain/drizzle is possible anywhere between Borivali, Andheri, Bandra for the next 1-2 hours. #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/TPEOGmrz0Ppic.twitter.com/gj3C9YCM7K — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 1, 2024

Looks like we already have an early start to upcoming unseasonal #MumbaiRains this weekend 🌧️



March 1 begins with #SoBo Colaba seeing pop up light shower at 4am!!



With 2.5 mm, this is now officially the second wettest March on record after 2015 for South #Mumbai... Within the… https://t.co/J6pyHRutx1pic.twitter.com/3AoIqPzfCw — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) March 1, 2024