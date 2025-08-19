Mumbai Rains: Dozens Of Building Flooded in Vasai and Virar (Watch Video)

Heavy rains since last night have worsened conditions in the Vasai–Virar region. Continuous downpour overnight has led to waterlogging in several areas of Nalasopara, Vasai, and Virar.





Vasant Nagari and Evershine Road in Vasai are completely submerged. As every year, this time too, the Mithagar area in Vasai has been flooded, trapping around 200 to 400 people. Authorities are facing a tough challenge in rescuing them.

Severe waterlogging has also been reported in Nalasopara’s Vishal Nagar, H Colony, C Colony, and Vidyamandir Road areas. Tuljunj Road and Achole areas are also submerged.

In Virar, around 30 to 40 buildings have been flooded since yesterday. Water has entered several homes, increasing the difficulties faced by residents. The city woke up drenched again on Tuesday as relentless rain bands targeted every corner, with the Andheri–Borivali stretch recording more than 50 mm of rain in just three hours between 2 am and 5 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the downpour is far from over, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for the next four days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for schools and colleges after heavy showers lashed the city on Monday. Officials confirmed that six of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai have already begun overflowing, with combined water stock now standing at 91 per cent.

While suburban train services were not suspended, both Western and Central lines reported delays of around 10 minutes due to water on tracks in some low-lying areas. Road traffic suffered more: waterlogging was reported along Vakola bridge, Khar subway, Andheri subway, Sion, and Chembur, leaving vehicles crawling. A school bus carrying six children and two staff members was stranded near Matunga for nearly an hour before being rescued.