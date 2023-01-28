Mumbai: Reduction in charges of CSMT Heritage Gallery to attract visitors

From January 30, 2023, the Central Railways (CR) has decided to reduce the price of entry tickets to the Heritage Gallery on the ground floor of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building for the benefit of visitors. The viewing schedule will also be revised.

According to a senior CR official, on January 30, the heritage gallery ticket counter will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with viewing time from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and entry tickets will be Rs 50 for adults and Rs 20 for students. The current price for adults is Rs 200, and it is Rs 50 for students.

The gallery is now open from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Due to the COVID pandemic, the museum closed on March 13, 2020, and reopened on October 17, 2022. In the pre-Covid years, the daily average number of visitors was 10. Currently, around 12 people visit the gallery daily. The CR hopes that after a reduction in the ticket price and an increase in the viewing time, the number of visitors will increase.

On the occasion of Republic Day, CR's general manager, Naresh Lalwani, visited the heritage gallery and appreciated the history and artefacts on display.