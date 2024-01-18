Mumbai: Replica of Ram Temple Illuminates at Shivaji Park in Dadar Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

As the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches in Ayodhya, Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar was illuminated and adorned on January 18. A replica of the Ram Temple has been crafted using electric lighting, creating a captivating sight. Devotees have flocked to witness the beauty of the illuminated replica, standing impressively at 45 feet tall.

In a similar vein, images of Lord Rama have been projected onto the clock tower of Dehradun city in Uttarakhand using laser light, adding a touch of divine splendour to the surroundings.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Pictures of Lord Ram being projected through laser light on the clock tower in the Dehradun city. (17.01) pic.twitter.com/hWLIG79W6B — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2024

Noteworthy is the release of commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Additionally, a book featuring stamps from around the world, paying tribute to the revered deity, was also unveiled. These gestures underscore the widespread celebration and reverence associated with the forthcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony.