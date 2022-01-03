Mumbai reports 8,082 new Covid-19 cases, 90% asymptomatic

Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,082 infections on Monday, taking the caseload in the metropolis to 8,07,602, the city civic body said in a bulletin.BMC data showed the city had reported 809 cases on December 27, which meant the tally jumped by almost 10 times as on Monday. The city reported 2 deaths during the day due to the infection, keeping the toll unchanged at 16,379, it said, adding that 90 per cent of the cases reported, or 7273, are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Mumbai schools from classes 1-9 will remain closed till January 31, amid concerns over the rapid rise in Covid cases, city's civic body informed today. "Schools for classes 1 to 9 will be closed till January 31, in view of rising Covid- 19 cases. School for Classes 10 and 12 to continue," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation order said. Students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they will attend schools in person. Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier. Schools had opened in Maharashtra's capital on December 15.Maharashtra logged 11,877 new coronavirus cases on Sunday which were 29 per cent higher than Saturday. Mumbai's Sunday spike was also higher than that of Saturday by 27 per cent higher.