Mumbai reports first Zika case in Chembur

A 79-year-old man from Chembur tested positive for Zika virus infection, confirmed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to a BMC health official, the patient had a fever, cough and stuffy nose and took symptomatic treatment from a private practitioner at the end of July.He went to the doctor on July 19. Out of suspicion, the doctor had sent his blood samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, which confirmed Zika virus infection. We were informed by NIV later,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC. The patient was discharged on August 2.

Zika virus transmits through aedes aegypti mosquitoes which also spreads dengue and chikungunya. The symptoms include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. A seven-year-old female student of a government ashramshala (residential school) in Zai, Talasari tested positive for Zika virus in July last year.“Zika virus disease is a self-limiting infection. Around 80% of patients infected with Zika virus are asymptomatic. We have a testing facility available at KEM hospital,” said Dr Shah, who added the corporation has already carried out vector control and fever surveys in the area where the patient belonged. “We had sent some samples to KEM hospital for testing but didn’t find any more Zika virus infection cases. Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding was found in the parking space of buildings and vector control measures were undertaken,” she said. Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are also known carriers of viruses causing dengue and chikungunya. The mosquito bites during the day.