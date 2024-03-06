Mumbai: Resident Doctors' Association Demands Action After Sion Hospital Resident Doctor Dies from ‘Self-Medication’

Mumbai: Resident of Sion Hospital Saurabh Dhumal's body was found in his hostel room. Dhumal had reportedly died from a reaction to a self-administered saline he used to treat his fever. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has demanded an inquiry into the incident.

There is a debate among resident doctors whether Dr Saurabh Dhumal died due to a reaction or there is a different reason behind it. Saline, cough medicine bottles, and pills were found on his bed.

President of The Mumbai Municipal Corporation Resident Doctors Association Dr Vardhaman Rote said, "A very unfortunate incident took place at Sion Hospital. There is a lot of speculation about what caused the death of the resident doctor. The Sion Hospital administration should conduct an inquiry at their level and find out the exact cause of death. Was Dr Dhumal under mental stress? We demand that necessary information should come into light."