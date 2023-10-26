Mumbai: Retired ACP loses Rs 31,000 after ordering dry fruits online

The Mumbai police reported that a retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP) who was 74 years old was allegedly conned out of Rs 31,019 when placing an online transaction for dry fruits. The victim, retired ACP Dnyandeo Kachruji Wankhede, father of Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, had on October 22 ordered dry fruits on a mobile number which was flashed in an advertisement on Facebook, as per the FIR.

He placed an order for Rs 2,000 over the phone and sent the money over UPI, according to an officer. A while after placing the order, the victim got a call from someone saying his package was on its way but had been locked because to GST problems. The victim told the caller he didn't need the dried fruits and asked to have his money returned.

In order for him to refund the money, the caller then requested that he send Re 1 to a specific UPI number. According to the official, the caller also requested him to enter a code on a provided link and a number.

As the victim entered numbers on the link, he received messages about deduction of money from his bank account, he said. He was duped of Rs 31,019, the official said.

Wankhede lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police, following which an FIR was registered on October 22 against a person under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 and 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.