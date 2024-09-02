Mumbai Road Rage: Journalist Rishabh Chakravorty Arrested for Attempted Murder of Ola Driver

Days after the heated scuffle which went viral, Mumbai police detained journalist Rishabh Chakravorty following an assault on a cab driver near Asalpha village in Ghatkopar. Chakravorty was subsequently presented in court and has been remanded in police custody for seven days. Authorities have added an attempted murder charge due to the severe head injuries sustained by the victim. The altercation, which took place on Friday, was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera. According to Santosh Ghatekar, a senior officer at the Parksite Police Station, Chakravorty initially collided with the cab driver’s vehicle. When the cab driver sought compensation for the damage, Chakravorty drove off without addressing the issue.

The cab driver then followed Chakravorty to his residence on LBS Marg, where an argument ensued. During this confrontation, Chakravorty, along with a female companion, exited their car and began assaulting the cab driver. The situation escalated as Chakravorty lifted and threw the driver to the ground, inflicting serious injuries.The injured cab driver, identified as Qureshi from Govandi, was first taken to Rajawadi Hospital and later transferred to JJ Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

After regaining consciousness, he reported the incident to the police. The authorities have recorded statements from Chakravorty and his wife, and the investigation is ongoing. Notices have been issued to the driver and the woman involved as the case continues.