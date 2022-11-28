Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s oldest lion Jespa passes away

Jespa, Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s (SGNP) oldest lion, passed away at the age of 11 yesterday.According to the national park official, Jespa, the last surviving lion to be born in the SGNP, was unwell for a while.This is the second death in the last two months. Ravindra, another lion, had died at the age of 17 on October 17.G Mallikarjun, director of SGNP and conservator of forests, said, “Jespa was suffering from severe chronic osteoarthritis leading to progressive muscular degeneration of hind muscles.

This has led to multiple decubitus ulcers (bed sores) and septic wounds and abscess. He was unable to get up for the last 15 days and we had kept him under observation.”A SGNP press release said a post-mortem was conducted after which he was cremated.The SGNP has a12-hectare land that has been earmarked as territory for the lions. The officials said because of his deteriorating health, he was kept away from public display.Jespa was born in the SGNP on September 22, 2011 to a pair of lions—Ravindra and Shobha—who were brought to the park from Bannerghatta Zoo in 2009.

