Mumbai: School bus fare to increase by 30 per cent

So if you start sending your children to school by school bus, you will have to pay 30% extra. There are about 44,000 school buses in Maharashtra and about 8,500 in Mumbai. These school buses have been closed in many places for the last two years. The school bus has decided to increase the fees considering the rising salaries of the maintenance staff as the school bus starts again after the start of school. The school bus owners' association will hold discussions with the school and parents in this regard.