Mumbai Sewer Mishap: Families of Deceased Workers To Protest at Raheja Tower Today

Two workers died after entering a sewer line without necessary safety gear at an under-construction building in Malad, succumbing to toxic gas inhalation. A teenager remains in critical condition. Families of the deceased plan to protest today in front of Raheja Tower at Pimpripada on Rani Sati Marg. The incident unfolded on Wednesday when a man leaped in to rescue his teenage brother, who had descended to assist a trapped worker in the drainage chamber. The deceased are identified as Raghu Solanki (50) and Javed Mendi Hasan Shaikh (36), with the teenager being Akib Mendi Hasan Shaikh (19). They all perished due to inhaling toxic marsh gases inside the sewer drain. "The hospital will release Javed and Raghu's bodies after performing post-mortems, after which we intend to protest at Raheja Towers. Javed was the sole breadwinner, leaving his wife and two children to fend for themselves," said Afzal Khan, Javed's cousin.

All three were rushed to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. Initial reports from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation indicated that Raghu Solanki and Javed Shaikh were pronounced dead on arrival, while Akib remained in critical condition. Officials stated that when Solanki collapsed inside the sewer, the site's watchman raised an alarm. Akib, who was nearby, attempted a rescue. When he became unresponsive, Javed entered the drain to aid them, resulting in his demise from gas inhalation. Fire officials confirmed that the deceased lacked safety gear. The fire brigade was alerted after all three fell unconscious due to toxic gas exposure.

Dindoshi Police mentioned the possibility of charging the plumbing supervisor with negligence leading to death. Presently, the case is registered as accidental death, but under IPC section 304A, negligence charges may apply. Meanwhile, the victims' families intend to protest at Raheja Tower, where the tragedy occurred. Solanki had been hired to clear a blockage in one of the building's chambers during construction.