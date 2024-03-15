Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Vijay Shivtare Meets CM Eknath Shinde After Announcing Independent Run in Baramati

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Vijay Shivtare, who had announced that he would contest as an independent from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Varsha's residence. After the meeting, he made it clear that he would exercise restraint and patience for the next two days.

After Shivtare challenged to contest from Baramati, Chief Minister Shinde tried to convince him. Shivtare, however, took a dig at Ajit Pawar and made it clear that he was firm on contesting the elections. On Thursday, he had waited for seven hours to meet Chief Minister Shinde.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, "I met the chief minister, including corporators, office-bearers, district collectors, Tluka Pramukhs from Baramati. During the meeting, the chief minister explained the problems he faced in the constituency. He has now sought two days' time to hold talks with the stakeholders."