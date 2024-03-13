Shiv Sena Leader Vijay Shivtare to Contest in Baramati as an Independent, Poses Challenge to Ajit Pawar

Purandar: Former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare is firm on contesting from BaramatiLok Sabha seat. Shivtare held a gathering of party workers today and sought their views. The workers unanimously passed a resolution that Vijay Shivtare should contest the Baramati Lok Sabha elections. The former MLA is going to contest as an independent through Namo Vichar Manch. This may create troubles for Grand Alliance's Ajit Pawar, who is already fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar in Baramati against the incumbent three-time MP Supriya Sule of NCP Sharad Pawar group.

Vijay Shivtare said, "No one has a claim on the seat in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. No one owns it. Therefore, the workers resolved that instead of the Pawars, I should fight with self-respect. Ajit Pawar reached a low level in the 2019 elections. I was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Ajit Pawar had said that I was making pretenses to get the sympathy of the people. He had used a lot of inappropriate language in politics. I forgave him and welcomed him when they came to the grand alliance. But the language did not go away," he alleged.

"In Baramati, there is a vote against the Pawar family. Five and a half lakh voters are anti-Pawar. They don't want to vote for Supriya Sule or Sunetra Pawar, so I have decided to stand for those voters. The people of Purandar are saying they want revenge. I'm not saying this. Destiny has avenged that. I will contest this election for the people who believe in democracy in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency," Shivtare said.

He further stated, "The mindset that only the Pawar family owns Pune district should be broken. They think it is their innate right to deceive people. What did the Pawar family give to Purandar, Bhor, Daund, and Indapur? They bring the Prime Minister and show him the city of Baramati. Why not show 29 villages in the western region where there is still no drinking water? In this democracy, someone has to be brave." Vijay Shivtare also said that he would stand against the establishment by representing the people.