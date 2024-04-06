Mumbai Shocker: School Peon Rapes 8-Year-Old Student For 3 Months in Santacruz; Parents Raise Concern Over Child's Safety

Reportedly, the repetitive sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl in Santacruz has created shock waves among parents and raised concerns over the safety of their children. Parents of school students agitated today in fronts school in Santacruz, where the peon allegedly repeatedly raped the third-grade student for the past three months. Parents questioned the school authorities regarding their apparent lack of awareness about the heinous incident over the past three months.

A parent who participated in the protest, said, "We demand that the school takes responsibility for the incident and provides us with CCTV footage of the events within the premises. However, the school management is avoiding discussion on the matter and lacks transparency regarding the safety of our children."

The 39-year-old peon threatened the minor of harming her and her parents if she opened her mouth about the incident. However, the incident came to light after the girl's medical examination. She complained to her mother about body aches and difficulty in walking. Apparently, the medical tests conducted at Bhabha Hospital confirmed the sexual assault. Currently, the girl is hospitalized.

The distressing incident was revealed on March 28, and the Santacruz police arrested Peon two days thereafter. The accused is a resident of Lower Parel and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act sections 6 (penetrative sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment upon a child). He is also charged with the Indian Penal Code provisions 376 (rape repeatedly on the same woman), 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

As of now, there has been no action taken against the school management. The police dispersed the protesting crowd outside the school around 11 am, within an hour. Further investigation is ongoing.