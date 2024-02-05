Mumbai Shocker: School Watchman Rapes 4-Year-Old Student in Kandivali; Arrested

In shocking incident took place in Mumbai's Kandivali after a 4-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by a school watchman. Parents of the minor are demanding action against the school authorities as they tried to cover the incident and refused to cooperate with them.

The incident happened on Friday, February 2. Today, around 200 people gathered outside the school at the request of the victims, demanding the termination of the school license and action against the teacher for covering the matter.