Pune Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Booked for Raping Minor Girl Multiple Times and Threatening To Shoot Her Family

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune where a young man threatened to shoot the family and raped a minor girl for four years. A case has been registered under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other relevant sections of the IPC at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station against a 24-year-old youth in this regard.

The incident occurred in Bibvewadi, Katraj area between October 2019 and November 2023, according to the police. On February 4, a 19-year-old Dhankawadi resident filed a complaint with the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against the accused Prakash Hansaram Chaudhary (24, resident of Kharadi).

According to further information given by the police, the victim girl has known the accused, Prakash Chaudhary, since she was fifteen years old. Accused Choudhary, knowing that the victim was a minor, went to her house, lured her into marriage and forcibly had sexual relations with her. The accused allegedly sexually abused her at regular intervals and threatened to shoot and kill her family if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The accused called the girl at regular intervals and took her to a lodge in Bibvewadi, Katraj area, lured her into marriage and forcefully had physical relations with her. Later, when the accused denied marrying the victim, she rushed to the police station and registered a complaint against the accused. A case has been registered and further probe is underway by the Bharti Vidyapeeth police.