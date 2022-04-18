Mumbai: Six cases registered on charges of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations

Six cases have been registered in different police stations on charges of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Mumbai, informed the police.

While 30 people have been arrested in the incidents of clashes between members of two communities in Mankhurd.

A total of 61 persons were arrested in the different cases in Mumbai.

Mumbai police activated 'Social Media Lab' to keep a vigil on the posts that could incite communal tensions in the state.

So far, the social media lab has deleted 3,000 such posts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor