Mumbai Sizzles at 35 Degrees Celsius, Konkan to Face Heatwave Over Next Two Days

The latter half of March sees rising temperatures in Mumbai and neighboring cities, with maximums hitting 35 degrees Celsius. Thane and Navi Mumbai are even hotter, reaching 36 to 38 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the Konkan region is forecasted to experience intensified heat over the next two days.

As per the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department, temperatures in the state's interior regions are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees over the next four to five days. Furthermore, hot and humid weather is anticipated across parts of Konkan on March 26 and 27.

Currently, Mumbai's humidity stands at 45%, resulting in relatively low sweating. However, this figure is projected to surge to around 75% during April and May. Despite actual temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius, it will feel like 38 degrees due to the humidity.

On Monday, maximum temperatures were recorded as follows:

Mumbai: 33.6

Pune: 38.9

Nanded: 39.4

Nashik: 37.7

Parbhani: 40

Kolhapur: 37.7

Sangli: 38.7

Solapur: 40

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: 38.2

Baramati: 38

Satara: 38.4