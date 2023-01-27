Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister orders District Collector to remove Tipu Sultan's name from Malad garden

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister, has ordered the Suburban District Collector to remove Tipu Sultan's name from a garden named after him in Malad.

The park was named during the MVA government's tenure, and the BJP opposed this.

"Finally, victory of the Right! Ordered removal of name Tipu Sultan from the park in Malad after considering the protests by Sakal Hindu Samaj & demand by @iGopalShetty Ji in the DPDC meeting. Last year MVA govt had named the ground after Tipu Sultan and we had to protest it!" Lodha wrote on Twitter.

On January 26 of last year, Bajrang Dal workers and other Hindu organisations protested against the naming of a sports complex in Mumbai's Malad neighbourhood after Tipu Sultan. Then Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent its goons to defame the country, as there had been no conflict over the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years.