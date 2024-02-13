Mumbai: Tiger Safari at Sanjay Gandhi National Park Roars Back After Renovations, Attracting 5,000 Visitors Daily

Tiger safari has emerged as a prominent attraction at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) after being reopened to the public. The park has experienced a significant increase in visitors, with approximately 5,000 people visiting the national park daily and an average of 3,000 people participating in the safari activity each day. On weekends, these numbers surge even further. The tiger safari in January marked its return after a five-year hiatus at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.



On 17 January 2024, after extensive renovations, the 20-hectare enclosure reopened, offering visitors a more immersive experience in a redesigned space resembling the tigers' natural habitat. Assistant Conservator Of Forest Sudhir Sonawale said, "Comparatively, the influx of people has increased, so the revenue has also increased. Currently, the enclosure houses two male and five female tigers, including a cub. Tiger Safari did give a boast, but we also have many other activities that are helping with an increase in revenue."



The revamped project, costing ₹5.5 crore, includes new cages, a crawl area, and separate primary and secondary safari zones. SGNP launched four 30-passenger electric buses for the safari. All the tigers are from the Vidarbha region, including Nagpur and Chandrapur, with many being involved in conflicts. Sonawale mentioned, "One tigress, Laxmi, born here, freely roams the safari and is well-acquainted. However, some tigers are caged, particularly if they exhibit problematic behaviour or pose a risk."



Beyond tigers, plans to redesign the lion safari and develop a leopard safari are also in progress. The aim is to comply with regulations requiring a minimum 20-hectare area for such enclosures. SGNP boasts a lion safari currently housing one male and one female. These Asiatic lions were acquired through a barter system with Junagadh, Gujarat in exchange for Royal Bengal tigers. Negotiations are underway to obtain another pair. The state forest department has given its consent for the same, and the lions were brought. Sonawale added, "We are looking forward to 1 more pair, but it requires a lot of paperwork. So, the delay is there."



Funding presents a significant challenge for the proposed ₹100 crore leopard safari, which would require advanced technology for a secure, enclosed space due to leopards' climbing abilities. Sonawale mentioned, "The proposed Leopard Safari faces significant funding challenges. Currently, there are 20 leopards in captivity and 55 in the wild. Leopards are known for their climbing abilities; while a 15-ft compound wall may suffice for tigers, leopards can scale heights of up to 50 ft. Therefore, constructing a secure, enclosed safari requires advanced technology and substantial investment. Plans are in place, but the feasibility remains uncertain. The proposed safari would entail multiple shock barriers to ensure safety, presenting further technical and financial complexities."



SGNP offers other popular attractions, including the Cactus Garden and Orchid Garden, featuring diverse plant specimens. Other attractions at SGNP include the Cactus Garden and Orchid Garden, offering a rich display of specimens. Additionally, the park features India's first taxidermy centre, where visitors can observe various taxidermy specimens and learn about the art of preparing, stuffing, and mounting animal skins for display or study.