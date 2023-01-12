Mumbai to see colder nights over weekend: IMD

The India Meterological Department (IMD) predicts a drop in Mumbai's nighttime temperatures, over the weekend. Reportedly, this dip has been caused by the chilly northern winds bloweinf from the Himalayas toward western part of the country.

It predicted that the lowest temperatures in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the surrounding areas will likely drop to 16 degrees during the course of the next 24 hours, Times Now reported.

IMD officials pointed that by the weekend there is a possibility of the temperature dropping below 14 degrees. "As per current weather models a significant dip in temperature in expected. However we will get a more clear understanding by Friday," said a weather official.

According to authorities, a cold wave is expected to hit parts of northern and central Maharashtra over the weekend, with a likelihood that both the maximum and minimum temperatures will be below average.