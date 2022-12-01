Mumbai traffic police issues traffic restriction on Dec 2
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 1, 2022 06:58 PM 2022-12-01T18:58:36+5:30 2022-12-01T18:59:39+5:30
Mumbai issued traffic diversions and traffic restrictions in several areas of suburbs and South Bombay on December, owing to a pre-schedule visit of a VVIP.
It has come to light that Indian Navy will be conducting Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony 22 from December 1 to December 4, 2022 at Gateway of India, Mumbai. Therefore, the road from Regal Circle to Radio club will not be avaialble for vehicular traffic during the event from 17:00-19:00 and sometime before and after the event.
Moreover traffic will be slow between Santacruz, Vakola, Bandra-Worli sea link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle from 11.00 hrs to 12.30hrs and from 14.30 hrs to 17:00 hrs.
Due to a planned VIP movement on 2nd december 2022, between 11.00 hrs to 12.30 hrs and 14.30 hrs to 17.00 hrs traffic movement will be slow around Santacruz, vakola,Bandra, Worli sea link, haji ali, air india, regal circle— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 1, 2022
Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/JFyEAS4FY6