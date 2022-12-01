Mumbai traffic police issues traffic restriction on Dec 2

Mumbai issued traffic diversions and traffic restrictions in several areas of suburbs and South Bombay on December, owing to a pre-schedule visit of a VVIP.

It has come to light that Indian Navy will be conducting Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony 22 from December 1 to December 4, 2022 at Gateway of India, Mumbai. Therefore, the road from Regal Circle to Radio club will not be avaialble for vehicular traffic during the event from 17:00-19:00 and sometime before and after the event.

Moreover traffic will be slow between Santacruz, Vakola, Bandra-Worli sea link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle from 11.00 hrs to 12.30hrs and from 14.30 hrs to 17:00 hrs.