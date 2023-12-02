Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din

The Mumbai traffic police have implemented comprehensive measures to facilitate the unhindered flow of vehicles during the observance of 'Mahaparinirvan Din,' marking the 67th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6th.

Visitors will arrive in large numbers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar to pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din from Monday to Thursday, affecting the movement of vehicles in the area, the official said. To ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, the traffic police will impose restrictions from 6 am on Tuesday to 12 am on Thursday, he said.

As part of the arrangements, the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will be temporarily closed from the Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Hinduja Hospital. Simultaneously, the northbound section of S K Bole Road will function as a one-way route from the Siddhivinayak Temple junction to the Portuguese Church junction, according to the official statement.

Several roads, including Ranade Road, will be closed for vehicles and there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the SV Road-Mahim junction to Hardikar junction, he said. Arrangements have been made for food stalls at three places, while five taxi stands in Dadar (east) will remain closed for five days, the official said.