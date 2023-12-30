Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory For New Year's Eve; Check Timings, Diversions and Alternate Routes

In preparation for New Year celebrations, Mumbai traffic police issued a traffic advisory, aiming to prevent traffic snarls and congestion during the festive occasion. The advisory includes regulatory and prohibitory orders applicable to areas and roads in close proximity to Juhu Beach.

Scheduled to be enforced from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1, the regulatory and prohibitory orders issued by Mumbai traffic police aim to manage the anticipated large crowds during the New Year celebrations. An official statement from the Mumbai traffic police on Friday noted, A large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road.

In order to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and to ensure safety of the pedestrian during the New Year Celebrations near Marine Drive, certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 6. pm of 31st Dec til 6 am. of 1st January, 2024.#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/QrVAPanw5h — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 29, 2023

The statement mentioned that there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj SahRoad (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai and there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

As per the official statement, the Juhu Tara Road shall also have 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.