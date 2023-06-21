Mumbai: Two civic engineers submits complaint against Geeta Jain for slapping controversy

Two engineers from the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in the vicinity of Mumbai filed a police report against the local MLA Geeta Jain, alleging that she had assaulted them and prevented them from carrying out their official duties.

A video showing Jain, an independent MLA, allegedly slapping junior engineer Shubham Patil and verbally insulting him in front of the public on Tuesday for allegedly starting the demolition of an illegal shanty, along with his colleague Sanjay Soni, has gone viral.

In the complaint filed with Kashimira police, the two engineers said contrary to her allegation that the house was pulled down ahead of monsoon, no demolition has taken place yet. The officials had planned to pull down the illegal shanty of Rajiv Kumar Singh in Penkar Pada area of Pandurang Wadi on June 14, but no action was taken following a phone call from MLA Jain, the complaint said.

According to the report, the MLA requested Assistant Commissioner Sachin Bacchav to visit the site on June 20 but due to his schedule, he delegated the two engineers instead. However, the complaint said that the MLA picked a fight with them, assaulted them, and allegedly slapped Patil.